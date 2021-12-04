Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Down 21.6% in November

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 289,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.58. 76,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. Materion has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Materion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Materion by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Materion by 168.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at $686,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

