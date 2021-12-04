Short Interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Declines By 25.4%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 16,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 65.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of PAGS traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. 4,968,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

