Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). MediciNova posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MediciNova by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MediciNova by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MediciNova stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. 218,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,355. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.50 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

