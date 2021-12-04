Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target at $122.33

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $2,736,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,806,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,900 shares of company stock worth $20,554,017. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.68. The company had a trading volume of 395,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,995. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $63.02 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.71 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

