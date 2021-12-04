Brokerages Expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,067 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CIT Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 393,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $34.77 and a 52-week high of $56.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

