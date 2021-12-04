Banano (BAN) Trading 12.2% Higher This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $20.73 million and $252,854.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001722 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00059527 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,623,065 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.