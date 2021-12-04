Aragon Court 24-Hour Volume Hits $253,788.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $46.94 million and approximately $253,788.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

