Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $127.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th.

Shares of GWRE traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,636. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,541,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

