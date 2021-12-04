Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $76,775,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 937,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,991,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,139. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

