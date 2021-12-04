Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Decreases By 24.5%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the third quarter valued at $768,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE SZC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,323. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.2132 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.