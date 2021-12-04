Sun (New) (SUN) Market Capitalization Tops $273.50 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $273.50 million and $162.49 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001722 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00059527 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

