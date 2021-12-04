Argon (ARGON) Achieves Market Cap of $2.33 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0327 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $455,019.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00059527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.05 or 0.08268961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00064526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00083642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,513.30 or 0.98683778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,184,626 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

