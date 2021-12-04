Bata (BTA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $205.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 64.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 97.2% against the dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $52,039.54 and $205.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00335871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

