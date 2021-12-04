Zacks: Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.64 Million

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post sales of $144.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.90 million and the lowest is $144.20 million. Banner posted sales of $144.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $590.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.10 million to $592.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $574.64 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $580.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Banner by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Banner by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Banner by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.36. 131,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banner has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

