MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.42). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.65.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,555 shares of company stock worth $48,183,759 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB stock traded down $31.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.16. 1,761,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,927. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $507.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

