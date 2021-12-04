Brokerages Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.12. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.69. 982,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,451. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.