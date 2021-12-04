Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $40.97 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.70.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,975,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 29.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,531 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.99. 9,162,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,383,053. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. Discovery has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

