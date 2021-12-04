M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.92 and the highest is $3.49. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $3.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $13.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $12.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.96. The stock had a trading volume of 901,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.54. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

