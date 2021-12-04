Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Short Interest Update

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.24. 1,813,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,763. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,770,000 after buying an additional 452,596 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,389,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,005,000 after buying an additional 158,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,530,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,290,000 after buying an additional 3,058,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after buying an additional 697,241 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,799,000 after buying an additional 848,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.