Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,318. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

