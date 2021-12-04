Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Short Interest Update

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,892. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $483,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 12.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 553,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $2,263,000. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

