Zcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

