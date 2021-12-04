Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RELX. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 513,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

