The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $87.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.94.

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ DSGX traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $76.66. The stock had a trading volume of 188,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,635. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.