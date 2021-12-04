Atheios Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,453.36 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $44,453.36 and $21.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 49,952,106 coins and its circulating supply is 45,536,779 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

