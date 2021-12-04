BeatzCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 49.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $56.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001040 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033447 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,945,577,524 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

