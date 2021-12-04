Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 213,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 46,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

