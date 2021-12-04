Short Interest in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Decreases By 25.2%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.46. 2,476,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock worth $10,051,518. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $2,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.