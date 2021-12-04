Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. American Electric Power posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

AEP stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.34. 2,809,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

