Zacks: Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBB. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 21,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $475.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

