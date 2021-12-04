Zacks: Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.
On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 21,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $475.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.77%.
About RBB Bancorp
RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.
