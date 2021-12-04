Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Price Target at $104.42

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $99.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.04. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 201,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,448 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

