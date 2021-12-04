FUNToken (FUN) Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $164.82 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00042482 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00239029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

