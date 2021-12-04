Era Swap Price Reaches $0.0145 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. Era Swap has a total market cap of $14.51 million and approximately $496,680.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00042482 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00239029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

