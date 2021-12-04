State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.54.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth $53,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. 2,634,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,577. State Street has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.