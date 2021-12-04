Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Short Interest Up 17.9% in November

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Paramount Group by 176.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 1,642,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,045. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. Paramount Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

