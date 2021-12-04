National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Update

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NHI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 332,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,482. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $437,030 over the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 78,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

