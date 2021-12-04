SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. SLR Investment reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 404.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.32. 136,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $816.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $20.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

