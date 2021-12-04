Gravity Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $60,737.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $60,737.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.08 or 0.08275461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00064579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,519.11 or 0.99359119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

