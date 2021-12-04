OptionRoom (ROOM) One Day Volume Tops $59,740.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $1.13 million and $59,740.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.08 or 0.08275461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00064579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,519.11 or 0.99359119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002630 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

