megaBONK (MBONK) One Day Volume Hits $8,084.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 4th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $194,461.05 and approximately $8,084.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00238656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.