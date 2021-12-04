Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Up 23.5% in November

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 63,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,224. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

