Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Rises By 22.8%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 802,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 862,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,490,000 after buying an additional 562,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gates Industrial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,793,000 after buying an additional 267,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Gates Industrial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,395,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,518,000 after buying an additional 268,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,087,000 after buying an additional 122,805 shares during the last quarter.

GTES stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,276. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

