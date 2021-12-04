The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$98.16.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TD stock traded down C$0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching C$95.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,197,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,623. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.79. The company has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$70.25 and a one year high of C$96.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

