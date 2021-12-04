LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0711 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $519,841.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00238656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 222,247,194 coins and its circulating supply is 128,609,769 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.