Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Rises By 20.1%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 196,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 25.5% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 116,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 224.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 38,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 27.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NYSE PCN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,542. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

