Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,137.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $23,137.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.08 or 0.08275461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00064579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,519.11 or 0.99359119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Mystic Axies Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Mystic Axies Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Mystic Axies Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

