Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. 877,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,661. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

