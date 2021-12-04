Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) PT at $38.11

Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 491.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,806. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

