Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) PT at C$153.14

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$153.14.

Several research firms recently commented on X. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,800,000.

TSE:X traded down C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$123.93. 118,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,193. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$133.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$134.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.0300003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

