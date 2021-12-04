Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.25. 1,294,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.